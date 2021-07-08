Search Icon

Wellen

Organic Cord Shirt

An organic cotton corduroy shirt with a “treasure you found in grandpa’s closet” feel

There’s something seriously comforting about a corduroy shirt. Maybe it’s the memories of Dad in one raking up orange leaves in the fall, or maybe it's the soft but rugged feel of the fabric when you find a good one. Either way, Wellen managed to make it even more comforting by crafting this one out of an organic cotton corduroy that goes a whole helluva lot easier on the environment than conventional cotton. With a classic fit that’s relaxed but never baggy, it’s a great layer to add some texture to your fall wardrobe.

  • Classic Oxford-style button down cut from organic cotton corduroy
  • Medium-fine sized wale corduroy that’s soft but durable
  • Easy-going fit that looks great layered over a tee or under a jacket
  • Adjustable cuffs
  • Button down collar
  • Custom starburst buttons

