Wellen

Easy Lounge Pant

$98.00

Color: Grey

Chino style in an unbelievably soft lounge-ready knit

At this point, we’ve perfected the art of staying in—from record collection to cocktail selection, we’ve got it down. Wellen just put the final touch on any hang-at-home scenario with their Easy Lounge Pant. Cut like a chino with welt pockets and a straight leg, they keep you looking far more put-together than a pair of sweats ever could. But the organic cotton is softer than a wisp of smoke and the added spandex means these move with you when you’re sprinting to the kitchen to check the timer on your homemade pizza—or even stepping out to pick a pie up from your local trattoria.

  • Soft and comfortable lounge pants with a chino silhouette
  • Built from a sustainable french terry fleece made from organic cotton with a touch of spandex for movement and stretch
  • Comfortable elastic waistband with a custom drawcord for a perfect fit
  • Faux j-stitch fly
  • Slant trouser pockets at the hips
  • Welt pockets in the back
  • Straight leg and hem continues the chino pants look

