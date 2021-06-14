At this point, we’ve perfected the art of staying in—from record collection to cocktail selection, we’ve got it down. Wellen just put the final touch on any hang-at-home scenario with their Easy Lounge Pant. Cut like a chino with welt pockets and a straight leg, they keep you looking far more put-together than a pair of sweats ever could. But the organic cotton is softer than a wisp of smoke and the added spandex means these move with you when you’re sprinting to the kitchen to check the timer on your homemade pizza—or even stepping out to pick a pie up from your local trattoria.