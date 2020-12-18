Search Icon

Wellen

Quilted Sweatpants

$88.00

Color: Navy

Size: 

Quantity: 

1
Endlessly comfortable, effortlessly cool—these are lightweight sweats for staying stylish and comfy all year-round

As self-described “leisurewear connoisseurs,” we like to think we have a pretty discerning taste for comfort-focused apparel. And when it comes to sweats, we can confirm the team at Wellen is doing it right with their Quilted Sweatpants. Unlike the department store three-packs, these bad boys stay soft no matter how many times they go through the wash. The Quilted Sweats are designed with a dialed-in fit that never sags, and their breathable, lightweight build is perfectly suited for year-round lounging. If you take relaxation as seriously as we do, these are the sweats for you.

  • Cut from a soft organic cotton that’s washed for comfort
  • Garment washed for a perfectly worn-in feel from day one
  • Lightweight recycled polyester fill for extra warmth when you need it
  • Elastic waist with custom Wellen drawstring
  • Ribbed hem at ankles for a clean look
  • Recycled polyester buttons

More Wellen

Recycled Cotton Headlands Sweater

Wellen

Recycled Cotton Headlands Sweater$128.00
Dawn Patrol 1/2 Zip Pullover

Wellen

Dawn Patrol 1/2 Zip Pullover$96.98 $138.00
Seawool Fisherman Sweater

Wellen

Seawool Fisherman Sweater$148.00
Vintage Wash Fleece Shorts

Wellen

Vintage Wash Fleece Shorts$42.98 $78.00
Easy Lounge Pant

Wellen

Easy Lounge Pant$56.98 $88.00
Newport Polo

Wellen

Newport Polo$68.00
