As self-described “leisurewear connoisseurs,” we like to think we have a pretty discerning taste for comfort-focused apparel. And when it comes to sweats, we can confirm the team at Wellen is doing it right with their Quilted Sweatpants. Unlike the department store three-packs, these bad boys stay soft no matter how many times they go through the wash. The Quilted Sweats are designed with a dialed-in fit that never sags, and their breathable, lightweight build is perfectly suited for year-round lounging. If you take relaxation as seriously as we do, these are the sweats for you.