Wellen

Organic Stretch Denim

$98.00

Color: Light Wash

Organic denim with a hint of stretch, cut with a stylish fit and built to last more than a few rotations around the sun

Believe it or not, it ain’t easy to make jeans that are stylish, comfortable and better for the environment. The Wellen crew knew this before they started crafting their Organic Jeans, but they didn’t balk at the prospect, and if you ask us their Organic Jeans are a bullseye. The classic tapered fit is perfect for those inspiring moments by the water with your jeans rolled up and the sand between your toes. Better still, they upgraded this latest batch with a touch of stretch so you’re always comfortable. Sometimes doing things differently is a hard choice—but choosing a pair of jeans that does things differently just got a whole lot easier.

  • Super soft jeans that will wear in nicely over time and form to your body's contours
  • Denim made from 99% organic cotton, which versus conventional cotton uses less pesticide, less water, and releases less greenhouse gases
  • Built-in spandex accounts for that last 1% of the fabric construction
  • Classic five-pocket jean design with contrast stitching
  • Custom Wellen wave pattern hardware and back pocket stitching
  • Classic fit with a straight taper with room to move through the thigh and leg
  • Zipper fly
  • Made in a sustainability-focused factory in Central Java, Indonesia

