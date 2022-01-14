The founding inspiration for Welcome Stranger took root in the dusty tans, deep forest greens, and pacific blues found all over the landscapes of the San Francisco Bay Area. We’re pleased to re-introduce Stranger’s collection of practical, carefully-detailed menswear favorites in these hues, now that the brand has finally outgrown its local brick & mortar trappings and is ready to fly its proud Norcal flag far beyond our California borders.





At its heart, Welcome Stranger believes you shouldn’t need separate clothes for work and play. These styles are designed to look sharp at the office yet built tough enough for your weekend excursions. Thoughtful touches like a handy hidden pocket on the Military Shirt Jacket and the surprisingly hefty weight of their Bison Tee are sure to make Welcome Stranger a regular staple of your wardrobe.



