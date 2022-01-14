Cameron Weiss is a young watchmaker with a singular dream: building a 100% American-made watch with the name “Weiss Watch Company” etched on the dial. His recently introduced Standard Issue Field is an incredible blueprint for realizing that dream — with nearly every piece of the watch already sourced and produced within driving distance of downtown Los Angeles. And just to be clear, this does NOT mean he is merely ordering the parts and assembling everything locally — it literally means that Weiss is building each watch by sourcing American raw materials (steel for the cases, leather and canvas for the straps, rubber gaskets for the seals, etc.) and manufacturing each case, crystal, strap and dial as close to his workshop as possible. At the heart of each watch beats a Swiss-made ETA 6497-1 manual wind movement — a legendary, reliable workhorse amongst mechanical movements that’s been expertly finished by Cameron and fitted to each watch for a lifetime of faithful timekeeping.

We’re not going to lie — this is a beautiful heirloom-caliber of a watch, and a genuine slice of American watch history in the making.