Weekends at is out to expand the possibilities for your swim shorts. Founded by former Olympic swimmer Guy Barnea and award-winning animator Ron Nadel, they use a rigorous design process that lands them at their uniquely fun and well-fitting trunks. For each series, they start off fresh. Then round after round of obsessive research leads them to well-built swimwear so eye-catching, we’d never mind wearing them through town on the way to the water. They’ve taken on subjects ranging from the stone age to Back to the Future to their home city of Tel Aviv, and given them all charming, beach-ready twists. Like any great story, we can’t wait to see where Weekends at goes next.