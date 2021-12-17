To establish yourself as a contender in the London apparel industry is no easy task—the standards are absurdly high and creative innovation is a must. So how did Wax London do it? By getting back to the roots of what European garment making is all about: quality. Careful cuts, meticulous sewing, and obsessive details all go into the expert craftsmanship, but Wax London knew that if they wanted their pieces to really last, they had to start from the foundation. The fabrics you’ll see in their collection are either custom-made or built to their exact specifications, allowing you to feel confident that this piece was made with purpose and intent. Pull on any of their pieces and you’ll see why we’re digging what these Londoners are all about.