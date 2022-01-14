If there’s one word we’d use to describe WANDRD bags, it’s potential. The sheer possibilities of customization, loadout, and configuration are staggering. Is there room for your puffy jacket? Check. Gear? Check. Water bottle, DSLR, and laptop? Check, check, and check. Everything has its own secure spot. And thanks to thoughtful pocket design, it’s all easily accessible from the top of your bag to the bottom—so you never have to dig. It’s this meticulous engineering that earned WANDRD a cult following among photographers and other professionals who need to comfortably and securely carry their precious tools on their back. In downright burly materials like waterproof tarpaulin and ballistic nylon, you’ll be able to push these bags to their limits for years whether using them for daily commuting, trips off the grid, or a combo of both.