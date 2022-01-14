Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

WANDRD

WANDRD

If there’s one word we’d use to describe WANDRD bags, it’s potential. The sheer possibilities of customization, loadout, and configuration are staggering. Is there room for your puffy jacket? Check. Gear? Check. Water bottle, DSLR, and laptop? Check, check, and check. Everything has its own secure spot. And thanks to thoughtful pocket design, it’s all easily accessible from the top of your bag to the bottom—so you never have to dig. It’s this meticulous engineering that earned WANDRD a cult following among photographers and other professionals who need to comfortably and securely carry their precious tools on their back. In downright burly materials like waterproof tarpaulin and ballistic nylon, you’ll be able to push these bags to their limits for years whether using them for daily commuting, trips off the grid, or a combo of both.

Duo Daypack

WANDRD

Duo Daypack$152.98 $219.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon