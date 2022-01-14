Since setting up shop in the back of a Volkswagen bus and trading beer to Redwing Shoes for scrap leather (really), Waltzing Matilda’s hammered out some of the sturdiest and most soulful leather goods in the USA. Today, in their Pennsylvania workshop, WM’s team of local craftsmen continues to perfect their original winning formula — recycling boot leather from Maine shoe factories and Chicago’s legendary Horween tannery, then crafting it by hand into wallets, bags, and accessories. Everything, down to the hardware, is sourced in the USA and labored over until it’s just right. As a result, this is one-of-a-kind, super-durable stuff, made to get beat up over the years, take on character, and eventually be passed along to the next generation. It’s a rugged type of beauty Waltzing Matilda celebrates with it’s heavy-duty, recycled American materials. But what else would you expect from a brand named after Tom Waits' legendary rendition of the Australian folk song?