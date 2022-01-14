Throughout Italy there are shoemakers and workshops who’ve passed their craft down for generations, since back when every pair was stitched together by hand. One of those family-run shops, when they’re not painstakingly crafting some of the capital-F finest shoes in the world for big-deal fashion houses, makes Wally Walkers — their own in-house sneaker brand. So when you slip on a pair you can feel the expertise. A soft, cheesecloth-light suede combines with a leather insole and high-durability Livetech sole to make a particularly lightweight and comfy summer sneaker. Socks or no socks, the nonchalance levels are off the charts — with an Italian Riviera style that’ll make you wanna throw on a linen blazer. All for three to four times less than what shoes from these guys usually cost. They’re exclusives too, getting their big intro to America in our shop. So throw ‘em on and don’t be surprised if your feet give out a big che bello!