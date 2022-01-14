Our country is filled with sprawling cities that we call home and national parks that symbolize our love for the wilderness. Wallegend, a small print shop based out of San Diego, looks to honor these spaces that we love so much with their irresistible line of vintage topographic maps. Unearthing a collection of mid-century topographical maps that have been drawn by the U.S. Geological Survey since the 1800’s, Wallegend has brought new life to a historic visual. Made of thick matte framing paper, each map has been digitally remastered and enlarged so that every street and stream is given its rightful due. All while paying special attention to preserve the small details (folded creases, yellowed edges) that give each map its own distinct character. Vibrant in its display of color and generous in size, these maps offer an authentic appeal that makes you proud of your home’s history and demands a deserved spot on the wall.