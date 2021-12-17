Search Icon

Take a snapshot of the classic American home and you might see solid wooden furniture, a well-manicured lawn out front, a dog—and a supporting cast of simple, well-made storage pieces that hold it all together. WAAM Industries, short for We Are Always Moving, is a home studio out of Minneapolis that specializes in crafting those hardworking pieces that let the rest of your space live unencumbered. Sourced and made in the USA, they raise utility to an artform with sturdy wooden editions of classic milk crates, and old-school lunch bags cast in durable waxed canvas. It’s like they were saved from before the era of mass production, but smart and sustainably built to serve you and your family well into the future.

  • Made in the USA
Waxed Canvas Lunch Bag

WAAM Industries

Waxed Canvas Lunch Bag$30.00

