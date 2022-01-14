Search Icon

W. Durable Goods

Looks like we have to put that tired, old saying, “things just aren’t made like they used to be,” out to pasture, because W Durable Goods are making things better than they’ve ever been, with some of the most authentic materials around. Every W Durable Goods item is homemade in Fort Worth, Texas by the husband-and-wife team of Daniel and Stephanie. Like their products, W Durable Goods started from scratch — a decade ago Daniel bought a sewing machine to make a few repairs, knowing nothing about the craft. Repair soon turned into invention, and soon thereafter W Durable Goods was born. Inspired by the timeless aesthetic and durability of the past century’s military-grade goods, Daniel and Stephanie use only authentic American-made leather, canvas, and vintage fabrics in their line. Each piece comes with a history — leaving you to add to it. Our personal favorite? The Model A Briefcase, made from real military transport bags used in the 1950’s.

