Any man who’s aspired to craft the perfect James Bond martini (Russian vodka, shaken, not stirred, then garnished with a lemon peel) knows the importance of a well-stocked home bar. No one knows that better than the guys behind W&P Design — the experts in home barware and hassle-free entertaining. As converts ourselves, we like to think of W&P as sitting squarely at the intersection of southern hospitality and a New York-style design savvy, with tools like the Homemade Gin Kit (which took home a Best Designed Product Award from Inc) that are the best on the market. W&P doesn’t stop at just giving you the tools to up your bar game, they’ve got your back when it comes to the technique as well. We’ll be waiting to taste the results.