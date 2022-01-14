Not only does it sound like a badass superhero from the faded pages of an old-school comic, but the vulcanized sneaker remains one of the most iconic styles in existence, worn mile after mile for the durability and flexibility that the rubber soles provide. Without getting too nitty-gritty about the vulcanizing science, we’ll just say the process creates a super strong bond between shoe and sole, while at the same time strengthening the rubber compound to prepare for a long, grippy life.





Based out of Japan, Vulcanizer takes full advantage of this construction technique to bond stylish canvas uppers with long-lasting, flexible rubber soles—resulting in a lineup of lightweight sneakerboot high-tops. We were lucky enough to get our hands on a few pairs from this relatively obscure brand, and they absolutely delivered. The tough cotton canvas and vulcanized rubber makes them this season’s perfect transitional shoe—when we’re shedding our heavy layers and boots in favor of lightweight, breathable comfort. And with their sneakily rugged construction, they’ll last more than just a few seasons down the road.