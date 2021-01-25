Java Handheld Coffee Grinder

Crawling from your tent, watching the sunrise over the peak you summited just the day before—few things can top that. Except of course watching that sun come up with a really good cup of coffee in your hands. VSSL is bringing a barista-grade coffee experience to any wild place you can find out there with the Java. This premium hand grinder is nearly unbreakable, easily packable, and most importantly, able to create perfectly dialed-in grinds to match your preferred backcountry brew method.