Search Icon

  • Exclusive

VSSL

Java Handheld Coffee Grinder

$145.00

Color: Carbon

Size: 

Quantity: 

1
Free U.S. Shipping
& Free Returns
Ships Today
Order by 6PM UTC

The perfect grind—even at the farthest corners of the earth

Crawling from your tent, watching the sunrise over the peak you summited just the day before—few things can top that. Except of course watching that sun come up with a really good cup of coffee in your hands. VSSL is bringing a barista-grade coffee experience to any wild place you can find out there with the Java. This premium hand grinder is nearly unbreakable, easily packable, and most importantly, able to create perfectly dialed-in grinds to match your preferred backcountry brew method.

  • A nearly unbreakable, packable hand coffee grinder built for outdoor use
  • Made from tough aircraft-grade aluminum that stands up to hard use
  • 30 unique grind settings let you choose a grind to match your favorite brewing method
  • The easy carry handle flips out when it’s time to grind and stows away when it's time to move
  • Handle acts as a carabiner to attach to your pack

Easy & Free Returns

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2021
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon