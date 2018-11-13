VSSL

Flask VSSL

Designed like a flashlight, built to save your life

If you flipped open the ole’ Merriam-Webster to the page where you’d find “badass”, there’s a great chance that you’d see VSSL’s founder, Todd Weimer, front and center. After years of outdoor exploration and survival training in the Yukon region of Northern Canada, Todd developed the ultimate space-saving survival kit known as VSSL. Simply put, VSSL is an LED flashlight with a hollow, anodized aluminum body that’s packed with neatly cased tools thoughtfully curated to help you survive a casual night in the woods or a life threatening outdoor emergency. Each of VSSL’s many products are unique with the contents specifically selected for a particular need.

  • An ode to the end of the prohibition, this well disguised flask allows your to conceal your booze when on the trail
  • Holds approximately 10 oz of liquid
  • Military grade, weather resistant aluminum casing
  • Lightweight and very packable for any sized pack
  • Flashlight has four different modes: flood light, soft light, red light, and SOS mode for emergencies
  • Includes limited one year warranty from time of purchase

