If you could reinvent the flashlight, what would it look like? Backpackers and survival enthusiasts have long understood the advantages of compact, lightweight gear, so it would make sense to shrink it. After all, we have the technology. But VSSL saw a different possibility.





The traditional flashlight form factor is pretty dang useful, so instead of fixing what ain't broke, VSSL used modern LED technology to free up space in the handle (previously occupied by heavy batteries) to make room for adventure essentials. With everything packed inside the mil-spec anodized aluminum flashlight tube, keep your survival supplies, first aid kit, emergency shelter or zombie apocalypse tools (seriously!) at the ready. Just throw it in your bag and you're good to go. Forgetting crucial gear will be a thing of the past.





