Long before our phones kept us dutifully on schedule, the alarm watch was a critical, and sartorial part of a traveling man’s EDC. Void Watches is here to fill, well, that void with a series of beautiful, yet ultra-simple analog watches that hearken to time-telling’s glory days. We’ve selected the staples from Void’s collection: starting with the classic V03C Chronograph, the luminescent and ultra-legible V03M Automatic, and the three-hand V03D, dripping with Danish minimalism. Then there’s our favorite: the V03A Alarm, which features a quartz movement and an analog alarm complication that’s rarely seen anymore — let alone at this price. Void draws inspiration from abstract concepts of time (not unlike the ‘voids’ in astronomy) and foundations of horology, rendering them in a modern, elegant skin for the very best generation of timekeeping: the present.