We're calling it. The dust has settled on the barefoot/minimal movement, and it's here to stay. The good news is you don't have to rock those goofy toe shoes to reap the benefits, like a wider footbed, improved stability, reduced leg pain and that awesome feeling of contact with the ground. The better news is that you can actually look good doing it—in a pair from Vivobarefoot.
Vivo’s been in the minimal footwear game since day one—and experience definitely has its benefits. The evidence is right here in their lineup of classic-looking, premium shoes that hide top-class barefoot features beneath their handsome exteriors. In fact, the Gobi II WH is one of our best-selling styles—designed with high-quality Ethiopian leather, every pair packs pain-reducing minimalist signatures like a zero drop heel, a wide toe base for increased stability, and a flexible, puncture-resistant sole. Piggybacking of that success, they just released an updated version, the Gobi II Canvas, that makes the perfect warm-weather travel shoe, with all the same barefoot-like benefits, in a more breathable, canvas construction. So if you’ve been waiting to find out how good minimal shoes feel, the time is now—without pain and, most importantly, without buying toe socks.
