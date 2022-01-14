Before we learned to fly, the world could only be seen from street view. In the mid-19th century, however, cartographers got creative and began documenting major cities from an uncommon perspective: the bird's eye view. Rendering cities in a artistically condensed, not-to-scale style, the aim was to capture the street layout, landscape, and to give the public a chance to finally see the bigger picture. While the original maps were made over a century ago using an antiquated lithographic process – our friends at Vintage Print Gallery have brought them back into circulation with their collection of contemporary giclée reproductions. Printed in the USA with archival-quality inks and guaranteed not to fade, these maps offer a rich representation of our country’s earliest cityscapes. From the once farmable Los Angeles to the (dare we say) tranquil NYC, these maps remind us of what once was and what has become of our country’s most recognizable and endearing locations.