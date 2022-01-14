Cartier is known for many things, but in watchmaking circles, the French brand’s contributions to turn-of-the-century horology cannot possibly be overstated. Though the brand was a widely respected jeweler around the closing of the Industrial Revolution, its watchmaking rose to greater prominence thanks to the work of watchmaker Louis Cartier. See, this second-generation Cartier is the man largely credited for helping popularize wristwatches, turning them from jewelry into stylish, purpose-built accessories for utility. He did so with the Cartier Santos, custom-built in 1906 for pioneering aviator Alberto Santos-Dumont, who specifically requested a durable and readily legible watch that could be worn in the cockpit. That makes the Santos quite literally, the world’s first purpose-built pilot watch.





The modern Cartier featured in our Vintage Cartier Shop still carries much of the art deco design language of its predecessors from over 100 years ago. This is evidenced most notably in the angular dials, bold Roman numerals, and in select models — the cabochon jewel set in the crown. Perfect for formal occasions or dressing up the workday, these are watches once treasured by royalty, dutifully passed down from generation to generation, and rendered iconic by guys like Harry Truman, Cary Grant, Warren Beatty and Sammy Davis Jr.





Being previously owned, every Cartier in this collection — from the iconic Tank or classic Roadster, to the pioneering Santos — comes with its own unique wabi, ensuring no two watches here are exactly alike. However, rest assured they've all been restored to modern timekeeping standards, pressure-tested for water resistance, and will include a two-year warranty. You’ll also get a certificate of authenticity and documentation of each watch’s officially appraised value.