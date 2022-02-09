"The product will pass through my hands at least 30 times before it gets boxed.”

-Stephen Keoseian, Owner of Victory Sportswear





The tradition of American handmade footwear runs deep, but running shoes can often seem like they’re left out. That’s why the whole Huckberry community owes a collective bearhug and thank you to the crew at Victory Sportswear. Started in a converted sheep barn in Maine and now operating out of Fitchburg, MA, they use the cobbling techniques from our favorite boots and dress shoes to elevate our most comfortable pairs of everyday kicks. Each small batch of their pristinely-built runners is crafted with hand-cut leather and a resoleable design meant to last for life—and thus, their workshop has a pretty hard time keeping up with all the demand. In the words of Jim Koch, the owner of Sam Adams Brewery and an avowed Victory customer, “the only problem with your shoes is they last too long.” We’ll cheers to that.