The axe: one of mankind’s earliest tools (we’re talking 6,000 BC here), and one that should be found in every garage and tool shed from here to ancient Greece. Few craftsman these days make them the way they used to be made, when they were meant to last for generations — but that’s how it's done at Victor Axe + Tool in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Victor Sultana began by refurbishing aging hand tools before turning his attention to making his own quality axes and tools. His products are made to stand up to the mighty test of time — or in his own words, Designed to live on. With handles made from 100% Hickory, and USA-forged, hand-honed cutting edges, these axes are made to endure a lifetime of felling wood.