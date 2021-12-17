“Too much of anything is bad, but too much of good whiskey is barely enough” - Mark Twain



We’ll cheers to that, Mr. Twain, but only if that mahogany-colored elixir is coming from Vicara’s glassware. See, they celebrate whiskey in their own way—with premium, handblown glassware that creates a presentation worthy of the rich flavors of our favorite spirit. The unique style is thanks to the moulding process that’s derived from a real tree trunk. Every crease and crevice comes from the natural formations of the wood, while the one-of-a-kind mystique is credited to the artisans who handcraft each and every piece. The careful creation of this glassware perfectly represents the craft of distilling whiskey: precise. The carafe serves as the perfect foundation to your bar cart, and the dashing glasses are perfect for on the rocks, neat, or even a proper old fashioned. Fine, twist our arm, we’ll pour another glass.