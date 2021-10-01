Viberg got their start in the 1930s producing work boots to the toughest standards for the loggers and farmers of the Pacific Northwest. These days, they still produce a full line-up of workboots, but they also have a heritage line for the more style-conscious guy—folks who want to hearken back to that era when boots were essential for a hard day's work, but also want to be able to wear their boots on a dinner date. The Scout Boot is every bit as tough as the military silhouette it's based on, thanks to a sturdy Goodyear welted construction and Rowdy Dachshund leather uppers from the Horween tannery in Chicago.