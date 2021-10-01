Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Login
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

    Viberg

    Scout Boot

    $710.00

    Color: Camel Hair Waxed Kudo

    Size: 

    Quantity: 

    1
    Free U.S. Shipping
    Free U.S. Returns
    Ships Today
    Order by 6PM UTC

    Among the world’s highest quality boots, with 80 years of experience going into each one

    Viberg got their start in the 1930s producing work boots to the toughest standards for the loggers and farmers of the Pacific Northwest. These days, they still produce a full line-up of workboots, but they also have a heritage line for the more style-conscious guy—folks who want to hearken back to that era when boots were essential for a hard day's work, but also want to be able to wear their boots on a dinner date. The Scout Boot is every bit as tough as the military silhouette it's based on, thanks to a sturdy Goodyear welted construction and Rowdy Dachshund leather uppers from the Horween tannery in Chicago.

    • USA-sourced Rowdy Dachshund leather from the legendary Horween tannery in Chicago
    • Rowdy is a combination chrome and vegetable tannage with premium durability
    • Leather will develop a beautiful patina over time
    • Built on a 2030 last, a vintage Canadian Military Parade shape that fits almost every kind of foot
    • Tan kip leather lining for extra comfort
    • Channeled leather insole forms to the shape of your foot
    • Natural Goodyear storm welt for added weatherproofing
    • White Vibram Morflex sole can be replaced down the road
    • Vintage brass eyelets add a refined touch
    • Made in Canada from traditional materials

    Easy & Free Returns

    Keep what you like, send back what you don&apos;t. Returnable in original condition within 60 days with free return shipping.

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon