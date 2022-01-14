Viberg’s small Victoria, BC workshop has a decidedly classic feel to it. Take one look at the craftsmen painstakingly hammering and shaping each leather pair, and it’s apparent not much has changed since their post-war golden age as a go-to bootmaker for PNW loggers. Throughout the years, they’ve only perfected their long-standing process. Pulling the best components from around the world (brass tacks from England, leathers from Italy, and heavy leather insoles from Spain), each model is part of an extremely limited batch and straight-up built to last for decades. At full capacity, their workshop only turns out 40 pairs a day, leading boot hunters to join long waitlists and snatch up their sizes as soon as they can. So, whenever new Vibergs drop on our site, it’s an event. We’re proud to be able to partner with them and show off some of the finest-built boots the world has to offer.