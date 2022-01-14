Here at Huckberry, we go crazy for heritage brands with a seasoned backstory, and Vetra sure as hell fits that bill. Back in 1929, Edouard Beerens started the French workwear company, building humble and hardworking men’s garments. Thoroughly impressed with his craftsmanship, the French Army enlisted him to construct military uniforms at the start of WWII, but the Nazis had the same idea. Refusing to work for them, Beerens defiantly destroyed all but one of his machines, fleeing Northern France to restart his company from the ground up. After avoiding the Gestapo for years (all while sewing uniforms for the Resistance), the company continued to grow as his daughter, son, and then grandson all took up the family-run business, fine-tuning it into the workwear powerhouse it’s known as today. Now located in Paris, they’re still using their legendary craftsmanship to build simple, hardworking pieces like the Chore Coat. A straightforward, midweight jacket made from 100% cotton canvas—the perfect weight for in-between weather and chilly nights at the beer garden.