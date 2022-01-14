In these final beach days of summer, we’re looking for a towel that’s not only eco-friendly and incredibly quick-drying, but that has a certain wow factor that makes us stand out from the rest of the wave-seeking crowd. And we found that towel — geometric, brightly colorful, and the size of a beach blanket — at Vertty.

The concept for these towels was dreamt up in Australia and brought to life in Portugal, two countries that have the art of #beachlife down to a science. The large, blanket-like sizes and light, quick-drying fabrics of Vertty’s handmade towels are complemented by the unique angular shape that’ll comfortably accommodate two sunbathers. We also love the waterproof pockets for stashing sensitive stuff like keys or a phone — the summation of clever detail that makes for the perfect summer essential for fully recharging your batteries before August is up.

Click here to learn more about Vertty</>