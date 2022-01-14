Sure, your dad’s enormous college dorm room speaker setup was pretty rad, but gone are the days when bigger sound system equals better sound. Case in point? Vers, whose ultra-portable wooden bluetooth speakers fit in the palm of your hand, and make it easier than ever to stream your favorite tunes, whether you’re playing them in your kitchen or in the backyard.





Carved from a solid block of ash or walnut, the handbuilt Vers 1Q speaker uses the natural acoustic qualities of wood to amplify its sound range for up to 30 feet. (Pro tip: connect multiple speakers together to create your own stereo surround-sound system damn-near anywhere) With nine hours of battery life, all you have to do is power the speaker on, pair it with one of your devices – it will remember up to 10 devices – and press play. What’s more, for each 1Q speaker you buy, Vers will plant a tree in its place. Good for the environment and good for your ears? Now that’s something we can get behind.