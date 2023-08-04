Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Home
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2023

Vero Engineering

One lesson that’s stuck with us since childhood: it pays to see what’s up with the new kid on the block. Nowadays, we’ve graduated from arrowhead collections to EDC arsenals, but that same child-like sense of wonder still grabbed hold when we first saw what was coming out of the mind—and workshop—of Joseph Vero back in 2020. The all-around gear whiz, relentless tinkerer, and founder of upstart EDC brand Vero Engineering has cooked up some of the most sought-after knives and tools in the biz. We couldn’t be happier (or luckier) to have gotten our hands on a fresh batch. Pro tip: these tend to sell out real quick, so don’t wait too long to pick out your favorite.

How Quitting "The Best Job I Ever Had" Led to Joseph Vero's Success

The founder of Vero Engineering has always loved taking things apart. Putting them back together? Nah, not so much.
Read More
Shop Now
+5
+5
+5
Want first access to big sale events and exclusive drops that sell out quickly?
Plus Free Shipping
Sign Up For Emails
Get Early Access
Sign Up For Texts
Our Story
Follow Along
Top Brands
Top Gear
Support
© Huckberry 2023
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon