Not only are Vere Sandals stylish and comfortable enough for everything from the beach to the festival circuit, these bad boys are made in the USA and damn near 100 percent recyclable. That’s a pair we can stand behind. Or atop. If you build it they will come. When the Vere founders couldn’t find an American factory that made sandals, they decided to build their own in their hometown of Geneva, NY. Vere sandals aren’t just stylish (full-grain leather, anyone?) and comfortable (the arch support molds to your feet as you wear them), they’re good for the planet — Vere uses recycled polyester in the straps and 100 percent recyclable PLUSfoam® in the foam components and outsoles, meaning these sandals are good for your feet and good for Mother Nature. Oh, and when you’re done wearing them, Vere just sends you a label to send ‘em right back for proper recycling. Now that’s what we call closing the loop.