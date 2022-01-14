Vasque was there at the beginning, when hiking and mountaineering were going from small-time hobbies, to the huge outdoor communities they are today. In 1964, founder William D. Sweasy came back from Italy having seen mountaineers in The Alps wearing leather boots specially made for holding up to the elements and staying comfy on long hikes. When he got back to the US, he jumped ahead of the trend and, using Italian lasts and craftsmanship, started producing some of the first mountaineering boots available in the USA.



Vasque’s best-known boot came twenty years later with the introduction of the Sundowner. Before they came around in the mid ‘80s, hiking boots were way way different than they are today — bigger, bulkier, more similar to workboots than technical hikers. The Sundowner was truly the first of its kind, with a lightweight sole glued to the leather upper instead of stitched. And amazingly, even after three decades of getting worn-out, re-soled, and put through their paces, Sundowners are still going strong. Their clean looks, waterproof performance, and near indestructibility have made them a favorite among hardcore outdoorsmen and the style-minded crowd alike. In our shop, we’re proud to be carrying the legendary Sundowner for the first time, alongside the classic GORE-TEX Skywalk, and new trail runners, a continuation of Vasque's technically progressive spirit. Here’s to another half century ahead of the curve.