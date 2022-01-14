Vans got its start in 1966 in a small Anaheim, CA factory attached to its first retail store. In that one-stop shop they dreamed up new models, figured out how to build them, and chatted with regulars about where to go next. If you’ve ever sworn by a pair of Vans, you know how the story went from there. From their origins as the first true skate shoe for 1960s pool-trespassing skaters to Spicoli donning checkered Vans in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, they’ve grown into a staple—a quintessential canvas, vulcanized sneaker. To give you the full picture, we stocked our shop with a mix of their newest technical, outdoor footwear, and classics based on those originals they made out of Anaheim in the ‘60s and early ‘70s.