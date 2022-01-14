Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Vans

Vans

Vans got its start in 1966 in a small Anaheim, CA factory attached to its first retail store. In that one-stop shop they dreamed up new models, figured out how to build them, and chatted with regulars about where to go next. If you’ve ever sworn by a pair of Vans, you know how the story went from there. From their origins as the first true skate shoe for 1960s pool-trespassing skaters to Spicoli donning checkered Vans in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, they’ve grown into a staple—a quintessential canvas, vulcanized sneaker. To give you the full picture, we stocked our shop with a mix of their newest technical, outdoor footwear, and classics based on those originals they made out of Anaheim in the ‘60s and early ‘70s.

Ultra Range XO MTE-1

Vans

Ultra Range XO MTE-1$110.00
Ultrarange EXO

Vans

Ultrarange EXO$90.00
Ultrarange EXO

Vans

Ultrarange EXO$90.00
UA Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

UA Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
UA Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

UA Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
Classic Slip-On 98 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

Classic Slip-On 98 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
Classic Slip-on 98 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

Classic Slip-on 98 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
Classic Slip-on 98 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

Classic Slip-on 98 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
Style 73 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

Style 73 DX - Anaheim Factory$85.00
Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
Ultra Range XO SE

Vans

Ultra Range XO SE$95.00
UA Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

UA Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
Classic Slip-On 98 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

Classic Slip-On 98 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
Ultrarange EXO HI Gore-Tex MTE 3

Vans

Ultrarange EXO HI Gore-Tex MTE 3$200.00
Ultrarange EXO HI MTE -1

Vans

Ultrarange EXO HI MTE -1$84.98 $130.00
Ultrarange EXO HI MTE -1

Vans

Ultrarange EXO HI MTE -1$84.98 $130.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon