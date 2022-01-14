If we drew a three-way Venn diagram that compared style, durability, and price, Vaer’s watches would be dead center. First up, looks: They carefully added their own signature details to classic designs both minimalist and military, giving the watches a clean, timeless design that includes endearing touches that’ll have you glancing down at your wrist for more than just the time. The components that go in Vaer’s watches, along with how they’re all put together, make them durable, waterproof, and ready for the trials of everyday wear—premium movements, surgical-grade steel, sapphire glass, SuperLuminova paint, basically the best of the best. And each watch is individually assembled and tested at their Los Angeles headquarters by Swiss-trained staff, giving them complete control over the assembly and QA process. Rounding out Vaer’s formula is the staggeringly low price point. Sub $500 for this kind of build is practically unheard of, but Vaer pulled it off without sacrificing anything along the way. When you apply these elements to their first ever automatic watch—the A5 Automatic—you can’t help but wonder how in the world they’re pulling it off. But hey, some things are just better left unknown.