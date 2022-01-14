The blue-to-orange fade of a sunset as seen from a redeye flight. A palm tree peeking over a rooftop. A cactus stretching its arms into the air. There are moments like these in your day-to-day that can stop you in your tracks. Damn, I wish I had a camera. Don’t worry, guys. Vacation Days has already captured those moments for you.



The man behind the lens is Hamish Robertson, who shoots, processes, and prints all his photographs in and around his home studio in Los Angeles. Robertson’s talents have taken him everywhere from editing at GQ to putting together ad campaigns for J. Crew. These days, the Scottish native is concentrating on his limited-edition photography and prints — which he describes as an exploration of “nature, texture, perception, and geometry,” and just happen to be an easy, ready-to-frame way to bring a bit of nature indoors.



