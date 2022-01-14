Here at Huckberry, we’re pretty damn lucky that we get to work with some of the most talented and creative people on this planet. Take long-time friend and artist, Jaclyn Souza—as founder of Uzumati, she runs a one-woman stoneware studio out of the Bay Area, crafting gorgeous handmade ceramics inspired by her time spent in the wilderness. A climber and true outdoorswoman, she calls the Sierra mountains home, crafting each piece with those tall peaks in mind. Every small-batch collection that leaves her studio is hand thrown, hand carved, and hand painted. The result is one of the most handsome and truly unique stoneware collections we’ve ever seen.





In her latest collection, Jaclyn pulls inspiration from the arid, yucca-strewn landscape of Joshua Tree. With warm, golden sand tones and windswept brush strokes, each piece perfectly embodies the wild spirit the park is famous for. We’ve hand selected a few of our favorite pieces just for our shop, including the Ancient Shade Mug and Bronzed Rock Mug. Both are crafted from sturdy stoneware with a rich, rust-colored glaze and one-of-a-kind drip patterns, making ‘em mugs you’ll reach for every morning.