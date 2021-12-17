Woven leather shoes are time-honored, breezy footwear worn by gentlemen in hotter climes. But we get it—for those of us who don’t live in Morocco, have a few linen suits in the closet, or a subscription to Cigar Aficionado, they can be a bit of a stretch. Enter Urge, an Australian outfit bringing worldly comfort to a solid pairs of lace-ups that we’d gladly wear around the city—or in the halls of a casual office. We prefer ‘em with no socks, pulled on in warmer weather with shorts—or with jeans and a tee. Wear ‘em enough over the course of the summer, and the quality leather will mold perfectly to your feet. They feel so comfortable we’re guessing we’ll see a lot more of these in the future. But for now we’re early to the party, and the only place you can find ‘em in North America.