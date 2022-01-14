Don’t just add to your tool chest this summer – replace the whole damned thing with the Kniper. A multitool unlike any you’ve seen before, the Kniper is actually a throwing knife that packs a whopping 22 tool functions into a fixed blade that’s just 0.22” thick. From the tools you know you’ll need, like a wrench, bottle opener and a screwdriver, to those you wish you’d thought of, like a sundial and a ahem built in tobacco pipe, the Kniper is the ultimate survival tool that is single-handedly shortening our pack list this adventure season. Built on a sturdy, fixed-blade foundation, the Kniper is machined from a single piece of corrosion-resistant, high-carbon stainless steel that’ll hold an edge and keep you prepared for seasons to come – the only thing sharper on the trail will be you.