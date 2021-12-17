When it comes to wintertime beanies and gloves, we’re of the opinion that simplicity and functionality are absolutely key. We basically ask ourselves “would Sean Connery wear this?” and more often than not, the answer is sadly “no.” But to keep you from having to perform this test yourself too much (though it is pretty fun), we’re offering up a shortcut — Upstate Stock’s cozy, back-to-basics knitwear, just in time for the chilly months ahead. Their beanies and gloves are made in hardworking upstate New York by a small, family-run manufacturer that dates back to 1946 and even did stints outfitting the US Military and NYPD. As for their stuff’s ability to both feel cozier and sturdier than the competition, you can attribute that to their clever use of Ragg Wool, blended to be softer and retain its shape for years longer than a regular-old wool garment would. These get the job done, period. And at a price that’s hard to beat for USA-made quality.