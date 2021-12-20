Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Update Heading Image
Update Heading Image

Your bed is an escape hatch. When you doze off, it can lead you to distant lands, give you the power of flight, or put you behind the wheel of a getaway car. Tucking into any of Upstate’s cloud-like sheets feels like a much more relaxing getaway. Cut from unreasonably soft cotton, linen, and flannel woven in Portugal, they’re inspired by rustic weekend cabins just outside the city. The kind of place where the key's always under the mat, a private whiskey collection awaits, and you couldn't care less about checking your phone. Lay down your weary bones, and you'll swear you can almost hear the crackle of a fireplace or waves gently crashing just beyond your backyard—even if you're still confined to the city for just a few more nights.

Washed Percale Sheet Set - Queen

Upstate

Washed Percale Sheet Set - Queen$138.00
Washed Percale Sheet Set - King

Upstate

Washed Percale Sheet Set - King$158.00
Washed Percale Duvet Set - King

Upstate

Washed Percale Duvet Set - King$148.00
Washed Percale Duvet Set - Queen

Upstate

Washed Percale Duvet Set - Queen$128.00
Washed Percale Sheet Set - King

Upstate

Washed Percale Sheet Set - King$158.00
Washed Percale Sheet Set - Queen

Upstate

Washed Percale Sheet Set - Queen$138.00
Washed Percale Duvet Set - King

Upstate

Washed Percale Duvet Set - King$148.00
  • Exclusive
Stonewashed Linen Sheet Set - Queen

Upstate

Stonewashed Linen Sheet Set - Queen$258.00
  • Exclusive
The Robe

Upstate

The Robe$128.00
Herringbone Smoking Robe

Upstate

Herringbone Smoking Robe$128.00
  • Exclusive
The Robe

Upstate

The Robe$128.00
  • Exclusive
Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set - Queen

Upstate

Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set - Queen$74.98 $188.00
  • Exclusive
Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set - Queen

Upstate

Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set - Queen$74.98 $188.00
  • Exclusive
Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set - Queen

Upstate

Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set - Queen$121.98 $188.00
Stonewashed Linen Duvet Set - King

Upstate

Stonewashed Linen Duvet Set - King$255.00
Stonewashed Linen Duvet Set - Queen

Upstate

Stonewashed Linen Duvet Set - Queen$238.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon