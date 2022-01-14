Uppercut Deluxe is an Australian-born brand, using the best ingredients to deliver the best quality male grooming products without fancy embellishments. That's it. But why the name? Well, the co-founder's grandfather, and the label's 'spiritual guide' was a famed pugilist and all-around tough guy who persevered during Australia's Great Depression. His personal mantra; "a hard beginning maketh a good ending," kept him going, and has gone on to serve as the basis for Uppercut Deluxe's products, which use the finest ingredients and painstaking production processes to yield the very best in hair care products. Today, Willy's legacy lives on in his grandson's commitment to tradition and hard work, ensuring that you always have the knockout hairstyle that you deserve.