As a young boy of a working class family in the ‘70s, David Keyte always admired the way his father and uncles would dress—wearing their heritage workwear Monday-Friday and well-tailored suits on the weekends. Then, in the ‘80s, David took note of the flashy sporting styles and the eclectic looks of music subcultures. This fascination with apparel launched what would become a 30-year career in the garment-making game. David apprenticed and learned from style masters like Paul Smith and Maharishi until he struck out on his own, creating Universal Works as his creative outlet after a lifetime of honing his apparel know-how. Universal Works aims to push the industry forward, working with sustainable, responsible factories, and creating small-batch lineups of pieces that last. Every piece is designed with a blend of David’s unique aesthetic and a goal of outlasting today’s trends. Needless to say, we’ll go ahead and trust him and the folks at UW—there’s enough experience in that studio to know what sticks and what doesn’t.