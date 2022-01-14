Search Icon

For United by Blue, creating hard-wearing and handsome-as-hell apparel is just one part of the mission — the other half is a story of sustainability. For instance, they use organic textiles wherever they can, and remove a pound of trash from the world’s oceans and waterways for each product they sell. Over the years that’s added up to more than 1 million lbs. of trash and counting — definitely no small feat. For their latest collection, the UBB team perfectly unlocks the happy medium between rugged good looks and sweat-fighting performance. Dig in deep and you’ll find quick-drying fabrics that’re always down for a day hike or a swim, wrapped in a package that looks straight out of a vintage outdoor catalog.

