UNIMATIC embodies the original ethos of the microbrand with unique designs that are built to last a lifetime and look damn good doin’ it. Industrial designers Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato bring their experience to bear on the classic dive watch silhouette, making it over in a minimalist style that’s unmistakable. With a closer look you find they have their eye trained on the finer details as well, the type to make an enthusiast giddy with joy: the maxi dial with oversized hour markers painted thick with SuperLumiNova lume paint, sapphire bezel inserts, ladder hands, reverse lollipop seconds hand, engraved conversion table on the caseback. Overall, when combing through the endless microbrands in existence today, it’s easy to place UNIMATIC squarely with the OGs of the movement. Each design is a one-off, being produced only once, never to be repeated, and to make them even rarer, the quantities of each are super limited. Lucky for the Huckberry faithful out there, we snagged a few. So take our word for it and snap one up while you can—an opportunity like this doesn’t come around every day.