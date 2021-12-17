To be frank: we don’t want you to find yourself in a situation where you have to use Uncharted Supply Co. gear. That said, if you do find yourself in an emergency situation, you’ll thank your lucky stars you invested in one of their pieces. For backpackers, adventure seekers, and even folks who want to know they’re safe in the comfort of their own home, Uncharted built the Seventy2 Pro Survival System to give you the best damn odds for surviving anything the world throws your way. 95% of emergency survival situations are resolved within 72 hours, so the team at Uncharted worked with first responders, doctors, Special Forces operators, mountain guides, and other specialists to fill this waterproof, durable shell with the essentials to get you through those critical hours. Every tool, piece of gear, or ration is carefully selected to ensure that your basic needs are met no matter the scenario.