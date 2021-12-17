For most folks, any empty room in the home might be a source of stress. But for the crack team at Umbra, it’s a blank canvas where they can put their keen eye for proper design to work. Their artistic expression takes the form of well-designed home goods—each one crafted with every detail carefully considered. Mirrors, tables, frames, and even chess sets, Umbra incorporate timeless style into every part of the home, allowing for a thoughtful, considerate, and deliberate experience. A major contributor to their design ethos is the reliance on minimalism—this allows any of their pieces to seamlessly incorporate itself into the existing framework of your home without standing out. In other words, everything Umbra makes is a subtle accent piece. So whether you’re starting from scratch in a new house or apartment, or just want to redecorate your existing living area, let Umbra take the stress out of elevating your home.