Out in the remote villages of India, there are artisans with skill sets that have been passed down through generations. These artisans have trade secrets and ingenuity that’s unique to their family lineage, and if it weren’t for the folks at Umber & Ochre, we might not get to see this heritage firsthand. Growing up in Mumbai, Umber & Ochre’s founder Kunal Desai came to know these villages quite well, and his passion for quality apparel led him to work closely with these very craftsmen.While authenticity is fundamental to U&O, sustainability is equally important. That’s why they use a “field-to-fabric” approach to their textiles, each one ethically sourced from fiber to finished fabric, concentrating exclusively on natural fibers and dyes from native plants and minerals. Elevated, authentic, and all-natural, we’re stoked people like U&O are the future of our industry.