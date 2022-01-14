Sure, you could call Twillory a startup, but do so bearing in mind they ‘started up’ in 1892. And for a company whose needles have been making history for over 200 years, you can be damn sure they know a thing or two about making a great shirt for some of the most respected names in menswear. So after stitching the names of other brands on the shirts it produces all this time, Twillory is finally offering its own collection of smart collared shirts that look great tucked-in or hanging loose — but more importantly, without the traditional middleman markup. And with each shirt purchase, Twillory will do you one better — by including a prepaid shipping label so you can donate your old, gently worn shirts to the charity Career Gear. Feel like killing two resolutions with one stone? Start the new year with some crisp button-ups and help another fella out — the start-up way.